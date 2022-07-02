Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.