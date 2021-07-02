 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 85.39. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News