This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
