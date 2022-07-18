Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
