Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
