Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
