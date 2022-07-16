Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a …
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pre…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Lo…