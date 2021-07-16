Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.