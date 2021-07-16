Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a w…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix …