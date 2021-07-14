Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% ch…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a w…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see…