This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
