This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds…
This evening in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on you…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to …
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Lo…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It…