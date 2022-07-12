Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.