This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area wil…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a w…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo will see…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 …