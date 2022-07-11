This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Winds…
This evening in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on you…
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Lo…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bring…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…