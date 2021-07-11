 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

