Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
