Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waterloo. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.