Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph.