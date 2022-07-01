For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
Isolated showers and storms will be around today and tonight in northern and eastern Iowa. With no rain in the forecast for Wednesday though, it will be hotter. Track the rain and temperatures here.
Highs in the 90s across Iowa Wednesday with increasing wind from east to west. As a cold front approaches and moves in, rain chances are coming back. Find out when rain will return to our area here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear. Low 53F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The fore…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be war…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …