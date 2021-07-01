For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a …
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Ho…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see …