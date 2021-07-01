 Skip to main content
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

Local Weather

