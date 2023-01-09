Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

