 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 2F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News