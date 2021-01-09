Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.27. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waterloo people should be prepared for…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo to…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 28.25. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 17.69. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures bare…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.22. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.63. Today's forec…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …