Waterloo's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For the drive home in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 16-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumu…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Wednesday, …
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.