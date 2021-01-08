Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 17.19. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.