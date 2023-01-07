 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

