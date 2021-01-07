Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.49. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.