Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Waterloo's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

