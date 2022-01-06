Waterloo's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. We'll see a low temperat…