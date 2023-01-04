Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.