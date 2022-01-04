This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. We'll see a low temperat…