Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.