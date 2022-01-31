 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

