Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.