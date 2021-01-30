Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.89. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.