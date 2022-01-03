Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.