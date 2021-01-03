Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
