Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.02. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
