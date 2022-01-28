 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

