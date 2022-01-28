This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
This evening in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 2F. SE winds s…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Mainly clear. Low -11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors,…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. We'll see a low tempera…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Generally fair. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…