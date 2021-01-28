 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 7.03. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

Local Weather

