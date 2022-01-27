This evening in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Generally fair. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
