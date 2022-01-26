Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.