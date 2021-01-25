This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 6.83. A 11-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.75. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.47. A 19-degree l…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures ba…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled u…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatur…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.84. 14 degrees …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.52. A 20-degree…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo people should…