Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 6.83. A 11-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north.