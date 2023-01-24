 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

