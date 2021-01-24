Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 9.29. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
