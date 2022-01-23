For the drive home in Waterloo: Occasional snow showers. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -12 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
