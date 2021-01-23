For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.44. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.75. We'll see a l…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatur…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures ba…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. NW winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Waterloo people should…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.52. A 20-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15.21. A -2-degree…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to sta…
This evening in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo …