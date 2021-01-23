Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

For the drive home in Waterloo: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.44. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.