Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

