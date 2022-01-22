Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 2F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.