This evening in Waterloo: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
