This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 11.15. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
