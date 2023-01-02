This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
