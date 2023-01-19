 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

