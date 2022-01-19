 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . -14 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

